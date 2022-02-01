Gas leak closes section of Pancheri in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police are rerouting traffic near an Idaho Falls intersection after a gas leak.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the leak on the 1500 block of Pancheri Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday. IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the department has a ladder truck on the scene.

Idaho Falls Police blocked Pancheri off at Saturn Avenue and Blue Sky Drive, according to department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Traffic on Skyline Drive is blocked off at Brentwood Drive.

People are asked to avoid the area while the gas company repairs the leak.

It is not clear how long traffic will be impacted.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.