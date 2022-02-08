Helen Kunz shares how life has changed over the past century and if she has any regrets

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first introduced you to Helen Kunz a few weeks ago. She is 98-years-old and was raised in the Teton Valley with her nine brothers and sisters. She grew up on a farm and learned the importance of hard work. Helen met her husband and after they were married, the couple moved and ended up in Seattle.

Now Helen is back in eastern Idaho and sharing some lessons with us – including how much has changed over the century she’s been alive and whether she has any regrets.

Watch our entire conversation in the video player above.