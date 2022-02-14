Idaho drops out of top ten for most expensive fuel

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho drivers are feeling the love today, but the experience may be short-lived.

According to AAA, soaring gas prices in other parts of the country pushed the Gem State out of the top ten list for most expensive fuel, where it landed at 16th place today. Idaho was one of just seven states where prices fell or stayed the same from a week ago.

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52, the same as a week ago and three cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.49, which is five cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago.

“We aren’t seeing huge savings when we fill up, but we’ve been spared from some of the dramatic price hikes that are happening around the country, says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “As temperatures warm, rising fuel demand is combining with the high cost of crude oil to put significant upward pressure on gas prices. We’re likely to feel the effects in our state very soon.”

This week’s biggest price jumps occurred in New Mexico (+18 cents), Delaware (+15 cents), North Carolina (+12 cents), Tennessee (+12 cents), Nebraska (+10 cents), and Maryland (+10 cents).

Nationwide, gasoline demand jumped by 900,000 barrels to reach 9.1 million barrels per day. Gasoline stocks dropped by 1.6 million barrels over the same time period. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil topped $93 per barrel late last week, a price not seen since September 2014.

“If fuel demand continues to rise in the run-up to spring, or if Russia pulls crude oil from the market in response to sanctions from the West over Ukraine, filling up will take a big chunk out of the family travel budget for spring break,” Conde said. “Bundling your trips and avoiding heavy traffic may help stretch the fuel tank just a little bit.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Feb. 14: