Investigators still trying to determine how woman hit by postal truck died

IDAHO FALLS – Investigators are still trying to determine how a woman run over by a postal truck in December died.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday that the investigation into Hailey Queen’s death remains ongoing. Investigators are still awaiting an autopsy report to shed more light on how Queen died on Dec. 6, 2021.

Queen had been near her apartment on Barberry Lane just outside Idaho Falls when the U.S. Postal Service truck struck her. When emergency responders arrived, they found Queen unresponsive underneath the truck. She was dead by the time first responders could free her.

“Inclement weather conditions at the time of the incident were a factor,” the sheriff’s office said in a December news release. “Deputies are still investigating several of the circumstances of this incident to determine how Ms. Queen died and the circumstances that led to her being in the roadway.”

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.