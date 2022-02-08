Man accused of stealing thousands from a family member

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who did not show up to serve a prison sentence is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a family member.

The Idaho Falls Police Department took a report in January 2021 that Cameron D. Harer, 34, had been writing checks to himself from a family member’s bank account, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Harer is now charged with two felony counts of grand theft.

During the investigation, detectives learned Harer allegedly took jewelry and a debit card from the family member’s home twice in 2020 while they were out of town. After the thefts, Harer began writing checks to himself and cashing them at a local credit union. In total, the checks withdrew $4,200 from the victim’s bank account.

The victim also told police Harer charged $1,470 to her bank account through over 20 transactions on Facebook payments. Harer also allegedly used an ATM to withdraw $300 from the victim’s account, and took money in other ways over the years, according to court documents.

“At first, they were going to just let everything go by not making a police report because she thought Cameron was supposed to be going to prison on drug charges,” the detective wrote in a report.

When that did not happen, the victim said they turned Harer in so he would be arrested and could get help for his alleged drug addiction.

Court records show Harer was charged in October 2021 before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday.

Harer was also sentenced in November 2020 to spend four to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking but did not show up to the Bannock County Jail to begin serving his sentence.

Although Harer is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Harer is scheduled for Feb. 15.