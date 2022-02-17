Man accused of trying to open plane door during flight to share his COVID views

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A man on a flight from Salt Lake City to Portland faces a federal charge accusing him of trying to open an emergency exit during the flight, all so he could apparently share his views on COVID-19 vaccines.

Michael Brandon Demarre, 32, was charged on Saturday in Oregon’s federal court with interfering with a flight crew, KSL.com reports.

On Feb. 11, Demarre was on Delta Flight 1580 when witnesses say he “removed the plastic covering of the emergency exit handle and pulled on the handle with his full body weight,” according to charging documents.

A flight attendant told Demarre to stop touching the handle and he complied. Demarre was then taken to the back of the plane “where he was seated and physically restrained,” the charges state. Four passengers were asked to keep an eye on Demarre.

“There were no reports that Demarre appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs,” according to the charges.

When the plane landed in Portland, police took Demarre into custody. Charging documents state that he admitted to grabbing the handle on the emergency exit “so other passengers would video him, thereby giving him the opportunity to share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.”

Demarre is currently on probation in Oregon for a previous DUI conviction, according to the new charges. He was also convicted of criminal mischief in Oregon in 2021.

He made an appearance in court on Monday and was ordered to remain in custody until his next court hearing.