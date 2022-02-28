Man taken to hospital following crash involving train and garbage truck

SHELLEY — Police and deputies have cleared the scene of a crash involving a train and garbage truck in Shelley.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on railroads tracks at Highway 91 and Maple Street. The driver of a garbage truck headed east failed to yield to a Union Pacific train going south when the train hit the truck, according to a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy.

The garbage truck driver was not transported to the hospital but a man in the passenger seat was taken by ambulance in stable condition, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Idaho State Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials say the truck driver was cited.

CORRECTION: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported a semi truck was involved in the crash. The vehicle was actually a garbage truck. We apologize for the error.