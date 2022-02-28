TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
21°
broken clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 2mph NNW
H 28 • L 23

Man taken to hospital following crash involving train and garbage truck

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com, Andrea Olson

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
IMG 8613
Photos courtesy Forrest Ihler

SHELLEY — Police and deputies have cleared the scene of a crash involving a train and garbage truck in Shelley.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on railroads tracks at Highway 91 and Maple Street. The driver of a garbage truck headed east failed to yield to a Union Pacific train going south when the train hit the truck, according to a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy.

The garbage truck driver was not transported to the hospital but a man in the passenger seat was taken by ambulance in stable condition, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Idaho State Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials say the truck driver was cited.

IMG 8615

CORRECTION: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported a semi truck was involved in the crash. The vehicle was actually a garbage truck. We apologize for the error.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: