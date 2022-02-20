One person injured after house fire in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a small single-story home located at the 2000 block of North 45th West. The reporting person told dispatch the living room was on fire. There was one adult male and a cat and dog inside the house when the fire started.

At approximately 7:18 a.m. firefighters reported that the fire put itself out. Most of the damage was contained to the living room with smoke damage throughout the home. Damages are estimated at $40K.

The homeowner was able to evacuate. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. One dog was found deceased inside the home. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Resources are available for individuals who have been displaced from their homes following a fire. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho can be reached at (208) 471-8111 and/or the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.