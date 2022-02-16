One woman taken to hospital after crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating a crash at 4600 South Yellowstone Highway near Township Road.

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday and involved a red Jeep Cherokee and a silver Kia SUV.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the driver of the Cherokee was traveling southbound on Yellowstone Highway and fell asleep at the wheel. The Jeep drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the SUV. The jeep then proceeded to roll into the ditch.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said one woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All others involved received only minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for inattentive driving.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.