Pet of the Week: Fern

Today’s Pet of the Week is Fern.

She is a Coonhound mix, around two years and nine months old and loves being with other dogs and kids.

Fern is crate and house trained and loves being around people.

She was adopted in October but things didn’t work out and she returned due to no fault of her own.

Meet Fern at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.