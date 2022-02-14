Pet of the Week: Help Toast get her leg fixed

Today’s Pet of the Week is Toast and she needs some extra help.

Toast is a transfer from Bannock County and is around a year old. She is beautiful, friendly, very sweet and loves people a lot.

She arrived with a problem on one of her feet and is unable to walk on it. She needs to have her leg amputated so funds are needed to pay for the procedure. Once she’s all better, she can find her forever home.

Snake River Animal Shelter is asking for donations to pay for the amputation. They are being accepted here on the shelter’s website by clicking the DONATE button.

To support Toast, click on the FUBU Medical Fund button and contribute in her name.

The Snake River Animal Shelter does not want to give up on animals like Toast and we want her to find a forever home!

Meet Toast and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.