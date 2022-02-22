Police department searching for hit and run suspect

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for a hit and run collision that happened on Valentine’s Day.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson Police Department, the collision happened on Feb. 14 at around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Albertsons.

“A vehicle that appears to be a dark-colored 2007-2014 Chevrolet Suburban is seen pulling into the parking lot and then backing into a parking space. As the vehicle backs into the parking space it collides with the front end of a black Toyota 4Runner, causing significant damage to the 4Runner,” the Facebook post reads.

Parts of the Suburban were left at the scene and collected by investigators. The driver of the Suburban went inside Albertsons and made a cash purchase, then returned to her vehicle.

According to the post, the owner of the 4Runner attempted to talk with the suspect who then left the parking lot without leaving the required information to settle the collision.

The Jackson Police Department is looking for the suspect that is pictured below.

Surveillance pictures | Courtesy Jackson Police Department

Officers are looking for a slender female with black hair in her 20s or 30s wearing dark clothing.

If you witnessed this collision or have any information that leads to the identity and prosecution of this person, you may be eligible for a reward through Jackson Hole Crimestoppers. Call (307) 733-5148 to speak with a detective through the Crimestoppers line. You can remain anonymous.