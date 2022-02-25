Portion of Chubbuck’s New Day Parkway to be closed for two weeks

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck has announced the closure of a two-block section of New Day Parkway.

The parkway, between Industry Way and Whitaker Road, will be closed from Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 13, according to a news release.

During the closure, Idaho Materials Construction will be installing underground utility infrastructure as the city prepares to widen the parkway. Upon completion of the utility installation, traffic will be reduced to one lane during the road widening process.