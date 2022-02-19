Woman who stole checks from mailboxes gets probation

POCATELLO — A Springfield, Missouri woman who pleaded guilty to stealing checks from mailboxes has been sentenced to probation.

In addition to three years of felony probation probation, District Judge Rick Carnaroli ordered Rachel Lynn Mcentire, 41, to complete a recommended treatment program. Mcentire has also been ordered to pay $1,616 in fees and fines.

Mcentire was arrested in September after she and 44-year-old Michael Darwin Guidi, of Salt Lake City, were found in possession of three checks that had been removed from mailboxes in the Mink Creek area near Pocatello.

Both Mcentire and Guidi reached plea deals with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, resulting in one charge of grand theft being dismissed against both. They were each charged with two counts of felony grand theft.

Mcentire’s probation sentence includes a suspended prison sentence of 18 months to 3-1/2 years.