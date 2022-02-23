Young man killed in western Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:17 a.m., on US20 at mile marker 17.9, near Notus, in Canyon County.

A 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 20-year-old male from Parma, was traveling eastbound on US20. He drove off the left shoulder of the roadway and the vehicle rolled.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to injures at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.