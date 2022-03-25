A tragic death, Secret Santa videos and a funeral home lead to this memorable Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Earlier this month, 49-year-old Pamela Bleyl of Rigby passed away in an accident while working with her husband Jeff in Texas. Pam loved helping others, worked hard and was looking forward to being a grandmother in August.

READ PAMELA MICHELLE (RUSSELL) BIEYL’S OBITUARY HERE

Brian Wood, the owner of Wood Funeral Home, sent us this message a few days after Pam’s death:

I met with Jeff yesterday and one of the things he mentioned in the arrangement was how they would just lie in bed together and watch Secret Santa videos together when things were hard. He was sobbing as he told me about it. They’re coming in as a family next Friday during the day and I thought if you were looking for a good human to cheer up – he’s your guy.

We wanted to pay our respects to Pam and hopefully give Jeff a moment to smile so we surprised him. Check out the video above!