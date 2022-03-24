Bonneville County man charged with felony rape

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a sexual assault Wednesday involving a 16-year-old female and 23-year-old Danilo D. Nitura.

Deputies were advised the victim had been at a residence on Eve Drive earlier in the day and was given a drink that made her feel dizzy. Moments later, Nitura allegedly began kissing and touching the victim, who told him to stop multiple times but continued removing her clothes and ultimately had sexual contact with her.

The victim was able to get away from the residence after Nitura had left the room.

Deputies located and interviewed Nitura who admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with the victim. After changing his story several times, deputies said Nitura said he remembered something sexual in nature happening with the victim.

During this time deputies discovered Nitura had an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear from an Idaho Falls Police Department case and he was taken into custody. Nitura was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrant along with a new felony charge for rape.