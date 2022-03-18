Church to limit general conference attendance to 10,000 per session

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Conference Center auditorium is expected to be just under half full during the April general conference sessions of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, due to construction accessibility concerns.

The building’s large auditorium has 21,000 seats, but the church announced on Thursday that it will be limiting each of the five sessions in the upcoming conference to 10,000 people.

Construction on Temple Square, which began in December 2019, is still underway, meaning that there is less space for people to walk and park around the Conference Center.

“Those who come to the conference are encouraged to use public transit,” the church said in a statement Thursday.

Tickets are required to attend general conference on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, and those tickets also serve as tickets to ride Utah Transit Authority public transit options. Tickets are available through the church’s stake presidents in the United States and Canada.

During the last four conferences, members of the church were not invited to attend in person and the messages from the church’s leaders were only available remotely because of the pandemic.

“Consistent with the best data available, the wearing of face masks by those attending the April 2022 general conference will be optional. If available information changes, the policy may be modified,” the church announcement said Thursday. “We are grateful to again welcome church leaders and members from around the world who will be traveling to Salt Lake to participate in the conference.”