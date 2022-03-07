Denver police investigating after thieves steal box containing human heads

DENVER, Colorado — Police in Denver are investigating the theft of a box containing human heads.

The remains were stolen out of a medical truck used to transport body parts for medical research. Denver Police told FOX 31 someone broke into a box truck around 11 a.m. Thursday and took a dolly along with the box of heads. The blue and white box had a label reading “Exempt Human Specimen,” The Denver Post reported.

Police said the case is still active and no arrests have been made. Anybody with information on the theft is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP.