Eagles return to Camas National Wildlife Refuge

“Aren’t they just wonderful – and huge,” an old friend of mine greeted me as I pulled up to her and her husband as they watched the Bald eagles coming into the large cottonwoods on the Camas National Wildlife Refuge. “We have seen nine come in so far this evening.”

After the Ron and Marrietta Dennis left just before sundown Monday evening, 23 had landed in the row of mature cottonwoods just north of the headquarters. The number grew to 37 before I left at 6:15. All but two were mature Balds with their striking white head and tail highlighting their royal posture while most of the immature birds roost near Mud Lake.

A mature Bald eagle watches over a herd of cattle on a calving area near Camas NWR. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

“We will not be hosting the ‘Come to the Roost’ event this year,” reported Brian Wehausen, the manager of the Camas NWR.

“Please come out any day from 4:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. to see the eagles fly in from every direction to meet up in the big cottonwood trees. We hope to be able to host this event next year after the Covid outbreak subsides.”

The visiting eagle numbers vary from around 20 to as many as 50 in winters as it is believed that these eagles will travel daily from Fremont, Madison, Bonneville, and Jefferson Counties to roost for the night. The numbers usually increase on cold nights as it is believed that the trees protect them from the bitter cold temps that invade southeastern Idaho.

I like to make my visit to watch them a late afternoon activity to observe the eagles flying in for the evening roost and socialization. A trip past the area ranches and farms starting around 2 p.m. in the afternoon can enhance your experience as you observe eagles and other birds of prey trying to gather food. Courtship activities can also be observed, and herds of deer and elk become active during the late afternoon.

As the sun sets, a lone eagle flies onto Camas NWR to join others for a good night’s sleep. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

By 4 p.m., I like to add a drive around the auto-route through Camas NWR. On my Monday trip along this route I saw a cow and calf moose, over 30 White-tailed deer, a flock of about 100 Common redpolls, numerous hawks, a Great-horned owl, a porcupine, a herd of elk and a few early migrating Red-winged blackbirds.

The auto-route was plowed, but the snow-covered road was a little slick; so, driving slow is important to do. Stop at the turnouts and us your binoculars to locate and watch the wildlife. Once you finish the auto-route, there is a large parking area plowed out by the maintenance shed east of the Headquarters of the refuge. Parking there will allow an easy spot to watch for the eagles as they fly into the cottonwoods. Most days you will be rewarded with a beautiful sunset as the eagles fly in.

A porcupine hussles off the road in the late afternoon. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

The Friends of Camas has made a list of the probable dates for birds to start showing up each spring. Sandhill cranes often show up by March 5, followed by both Tundra and Trumpeter swans about March 10. March 15 is usually recognized as the early arrival of Snow geese followed by Long-billed curlews on March 20 and Tree swallows two days later. Duck numbers usually peak at the refuge around April 1.

If you like eagles, the next two weeks will be the time to visit the calving yards along with the lambing areas to view them. It is always a thrill for me to watch them come in for the evening and then listen while they socialize like a bunch of crazy kids. It can be a great activity for couples and families to enjoy this National Bird.

A cow and calf moose feed in the willows along the auto-route through Camas NWR. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com