Gooding woman killed after man hauling manure runs stop sign, police say

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on March 25 at approximately 1:52 p.m., on SH46 at milepost 116, in Gooding County.

A 58-year-old male from Gooding was traveling westbound on 1400 South in a 2007 Freightliner semi hauling a trailer loaded with manure. The semi appears to have run the stop sign at SH46 and struck a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by a 54-year-old female from Gooding. The driver of the Dodge was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner was not wearing a seatbelt. Evidence was found on scene to indicate that drugs may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

SH46 was blocked for approximately 2 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.