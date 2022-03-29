Idaho governor OKs bill to keep older owners in their homes

BOISE (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a property tax reduction for higher-valued houses to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes.

The Republican governor last week signed the measure that increases the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called the circuit breaker.

The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy said that about 27,000 people in 2020 used the deduction. A law passed last year limited qualifying homes to 125% of the median value of homes in that county, eliminating thousands from getting the deduction.

The law signed by Little adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value. The bill also allows homeowners to use a $300,000 valuation, which in some counties could cover more homeowners.

The deduction ranges from $250 to $1,500, depending on income up to the maximum of about $32,000. The average deduction is about $800.

Backers of the legislation said older homeowners with limited incomes need the tax break or they’ll be forced from their homes due to soaring home values and rising property prices.