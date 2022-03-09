Idaho job openings: State agencies are hiring for these top-paid positions

Looking for a civil service job opportunity within Idaho? Idaho has more than 370 open job listings on its State of Idaho Job Opportunities website, with over 20 positions offering more than $80,000 a year, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Here are some of the highest-paid available job openings within the state, compiled by the Idaho Division of Human Resources:

Idaho State University – Staff Pharmacist

Salary: $124,800 a year

Full time

Location: Idaho State University Bengal Pharmacy, Pocatello

Job description: The staff pharmacist for Bengal Pharmacy will be responsible for compounding and dispensing pharmaceuticals and providing clinical pharmaceutical consultation. Inventory management and supervision of student pharmacists and technicians is also an expectation of the position.

Requirements: Licensed in Idaho or eligible for reciprocal licensure as a pharmacist in Idaho, staffing experience as a pharmacist, and immunization and CPR certification.

Application deadline: March 15, 2022

Idaho Transportation Department – Asset Management Engineer

Salary: $83,200 to $107,931 a year

Full time

Location: Boise, Transportation Department Job description: The asset management engineer will be responsible for a number of things, including planning and reviewing the performance of staff who are performing highway engineering work, participating in program management with staff, and to perform administrative work involving planning, organizing projects and assignments.

Requirements: Licensed in Idaho as a professional engineer or to be eligible for comity licensure by the Idaho Board of Professional Engineers. Prior experience in managing and developing budgets and schedules is also required.

Application deadline: Continuous

Division of Military – Senior IT Network Analyst

Salary: $37.25 to $48.43 an hour

Full time

Location: Boise, Division of Military Job description: The IT network analyst will serve on a team for the Idaho Military Division that focuses on designing, deploying, troubleshooting and operating network protocols and leading a technical staff in network planning and implementation of methods that provide the best performance, security and availability of the networks IMD operates.

Requirements: Applicants must have three years of experience in a multitude of specialized programs such as Cisco and Juniper as well as a knowledge of two-factor authentication methods, solutions, and operations. Applicants must also be able to pass a state background check and be eligible to obtain and maintain a “secret” security clearance through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Application deadline: Continuous

Southwest District Health – Clinical Specialist

Salary: $37.83 to $48 an hour

Full time

Location: Caldwell, Southwest District Health Job description: The clinical specialist will be expected to provide direct patient care, which includes medical evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, prescription, patient counseling and education. Other tasks include performing and interpreting laboratory tests, performing minor procedures and following up on abnormal tests.

Requirements: Eligibility for registration as a physician assistant with the Board of Medicine or nurse practitioner with the Board of Nursing, a valid driver’s license, CPR certification and leadership skills and experience.

Application deadline: March 17, 2022

Idaho Supreme Court – Data and Evaluation Senior Manager

Salary: $70,420 to $95,000 a year Full time

Location: Boise, Idaho Supreme Court

Job description: The data and evaluation manager is responsible for leading and overseeing the work done by the data and evaluation team. This includes serving as the statewide point of contact for research, data analytic and data reporting initiatives, developing goals for the future of data reporting for the Idaho Judiciary, and overseeing the business intelligence strategy of the Idaho Courts.

Requirements: A master’s degree in social science, public administration, or a related field with an emphasis in research methodology and principles of statistics. Also a minimum of five years of work experience designing and implementing research projects, two years of supervisory experience and experience working with data sets and data management systems.

Application deadline: Continuous