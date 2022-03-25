IFPD attempting to locate runaway teenager

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile named Elijah Walton.

Walton is 17 years old, has blue eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 135 pounds and is approximately 5’9” tall.

He was last seen on Wednesday, March 16 at his home in Idaho Falls, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Anyone who has information about Elijah’s whereabouts since March 16, or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.