Local woman dead after being trampled by livestock

AMERICAN FALLS — A woman has died from injuries sustained when she was trampled by livestock Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office, life-saving efforts were made by sheriff’s deputies and EMS.

The 68-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was injured and being transported by family members for medical treatment. While en route to the hospital, their car “suffered vehicle difficulties” that forced them to pull over alongside Interstate 86, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies received an emergency call around 4 p.m. from the family requesting help because a woman was in distress.

It’s unclear if the woman died in the vehicle or at the hospital.

No further information was released. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.