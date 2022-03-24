Man allegedly caught with drugs in his car awaiting jury trial on trafficking charge

IDAHO FALLS – A 38-year-old man is awaiting a trial in connection with a drug trafficking arrest last year.

Roby Galen Wayne Humphries was arrested on April 17, 2021, and charged with felony drug trafficking in heroin and misdemeanor drug possession with intent to use.

Law enforcement was alerted a little after midnight that Humphries, who was believed to have drugs in his car, was leaving Salt Lake City and headed towards Idaho Falls.

Authorities obtained a warrant and stopped Humphries on Interstate 15 near milepost 113 as he was entering Bonneville County. Humphries was detained and placed in an Idaho State Police Trooper’s vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During a search of Humphries’ car, deputies say a K9 sniffed out an odor consistent with narcotics.

“I located a bag containing syringes, based on my training I believed to be for drug usage,” a deputy writes in his report.

Another deputy is reported to have found a baggie he believed contained heroin.

The substance later tested presumptive positive for heroin with a weight of 12.77 grams, according to court records.

Humphries was booked in the Bonneville County Jail. His initial court appearance was on April 19, 2021, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was arraigned in District Court on June 24, 2021. His bond was originally set at $50,000 but after failing to appear in court a number of times, it was ultimately set at $250,000 in February. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 21 and a jury trial is set for July 19.

The felony charge carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $15,000 to $100,000 fine.

Although Humphries is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.