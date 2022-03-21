Man arrested on burglary and firearms charges after being found asleep in house

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on North 105th West yesterday after the owners located a man inside sleeping. Deputies were called to the residence around 10 a.m. and advised by the reporting party the house and adjacent shop had been broken into, and the suspect, 53-year-old Kerry A. Noble, was still inside. The reporting party confronted Mr. Noble, who admitted to breaking into the house and shop as well as stealing a pickup and trailer parked in the driveway.

Deputies contacted Mr. Noble inside the residence and secured him in handcuffs without incident, finding him in possession of a handgun and ammunition the reporting party identified as theirs. Mr. Noble also had several documents and items the reporting party identified as belonging to their family along with paperwork from the stolen pickup outside. As deputies searched the pickup, the reporting party identified several guns, tools and other items that had previously been in the shop and residence. All of these items were recovered and returned to the owner.

A check of Mr. Noble’s criminal history revealed he was on felony parole for grand theft and not allowed to be in possession of firearms. Deputies transported Mr. Noble to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on felony charges of grand theft, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During this time, deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the owner of the stolen pickup and trailer, and arrangements were made for its return.