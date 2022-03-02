Man hospitalized following 2-vehicle collision in Moreland

MORELAND – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Moreland.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred Tuesday around 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 302.5.

The names of the people involved were not released but a man behind the wheel of a Honda CR-V was traveling westbound. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and hit a Peterbilt semi-truck. The man driving the semi is 43 and lives in Blackfoot.

The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. ISP did not specify which one.

Both lanes were blocked for about three hours as ISP worked to clean up the wrecakge.