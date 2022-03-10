Man killed, three taken to hospital following eight vehicle crash in Mountain Home

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a collision involving eight vehicles on Interstate 84 in Elmore County. A man from Minnesota who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was deceased on the scene.

Investigating troopers say the collision was reported at 3:44 p.m. on westbound I-84 near milepost 93 in Mountain Home. The crash involved three semis, two pickup trucks pulling trailers, two small passenger cars and a utility truck.

Three drivers from a semi, a pickup, and a passenger car were transported to local hospitals. Two have been treated and released. The driver of the pickup remains hospitalized.

A 57-year-old man from Bena, Minnesota, who was a passenger in the same pickup, was deceased on the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Lanes on Interstate 84 westbound were blocked for several hours. Traffic was diverted at milepost 99 to milepost 90. Traffic lanes on I-84 began re-opening at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Reports say the interstate was snow-covered when the crash occurred.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.