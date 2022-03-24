Man who deputies say fell asleep during home burglary charged with multiple felonies

IDAHO FALLS – A 53-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a Bonneville County couple’s home and stealing items.

Kerry Anthony Noble is charged with four felonies, including grand theft, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and having stolen vehicles. He also has a misdemeanor petty theft charge.

During his initial court appearance on Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor. He has not yet entered a plea on the felonies.

Court records indicate Noble broke into the home and shop on Saturday. The woman who owned the house told police she and her husband hadn’t been living there for a while because it was being restored due to a recent fire. Her neighbors notified her someone was inside, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A white Ford pickup and trailer were allegedly parked in the driveway, which the woman said Noble had stolen and driven to her house.

“The woman told me that … Kerry told her he had stolen it from Jefferson County,” the Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy writes in his report. “(She) also told me that Kerry had admitted to her that he broke into her house and shop during the night and had stolen items from her.”

Noble was reportedly asleep on the couch when she got there. She showed deputies the door where Noble is alleged to have broken in.

After speaking with the woman, deputies went inside to wake up Noble and place him in handcuffs. They found a Smith and Wesson chrome-plated revolver in the front pocket of his jacket. The woman said it was her father’s gun that was stored in a gun cabinet in the bedroom.

Deputies continued to search Noble and found multiple rounds of ammunition, a can of bear spray, cash and his wallet.

“Kerry (had) numerous papers that had (the woman and her husband’s) information, a school identification card for (her) son, paperwork that came out of the Ford Kerry had stolen from Jefferson County,” the police report says.

After arresting Noble and putting him in the back of the patrol vehicle, the woman’s husband showed deputies tools and items that were taken out of the shop, including a bag of tools and cordless drills, two propane heaters, a propane container, another handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun belonging to the woman’s father.

Noble was on felony parole for grand theft and not allowed to have guns, deputies said in a news release Monday.

Several hours later, someone in Jefferson County reported the pickup and trailer stolen, and law enforcement made arrangements to return it to them.

Noble was booked in the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000, according to the criminal complaint. A preliminary hearing is set for April 1. Each felony charge carries with it several years of prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

Although Noble is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.