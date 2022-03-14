Man who says he was fired from INL over vaccines announces run for Idaho House

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who said he was wrongfully terminated from the Idaho National Laboratory after speaking out about vaccine mandates is seeking election to the Idaho House of Representatives.

Nicholas Christiansen told EastIdahoNews.com Monday that he is running as a Republican for District 32 seat A. Christiansen, a former INL manager, said he is seeking election because of the same reasons he was fighting against the mandates.

“I believe in freedom. I believe in individual choice. I believe in election integrity and I believe that our traditional values and our conservative values are under attack in Idaho and in this nation,” he explained. “We need to get back to them.”

If elected, Christiansen wants to see legislation protecting individual people from mandates and parents being given the ability to choose where their children go to school. His plan is to fight against the “tyranny and the socialism that’s coming down.”

“I’m running to fight for their freedoms and their agency and for the freedom of all Idahoans and Americans,” Christiansen said.

Rep. Marc Gibbs currently holds District 32 seat A but is retiring. Stephanie Mickelsen is also running for the position.

The primary election is May 17 and the general election will be held Nov 8.