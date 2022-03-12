Motel evacuated after reports of gunshots, public asked to avoid area

REXBURG — Police have evacuated Motel 6 in Rexburg after receiving reports of gunshots Saturday morning.

Officers and the SWAT team have been at the motel at 1360 South 12th West since around 5:30 a.m.

“We are asking the public to please stay away and avoid the area,” Rexburg Asst. Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We believe there is no danger to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Motel guests were asked to leave the building and are waiting in a bus outside.

12th West in front of the motel is blocked off.

This is the second shooting incident Motel 6 in less than two months. A man upset over a smoking fee at the motel shot up the building on Jan. 21 and took off. He was eventually apprehended in Alpine, Wyoming.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as they are released.