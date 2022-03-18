One man dead following avalanche near Victor, one woman airlifted

VICTOR — One man died after getting caught in an avalanche near Victor on St. Patrick’s Day.

On Thursday, Teton County Search & Rescue volunteers responded to a report of two skiers caught in an avalanche around 3:20 p.m. in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Tetons, near Victor.

According to a Facebook post, “Initial reports indicated that an older man and older woman were buried and uncovered by their companions.”

When they were uncovered the man was unconscious and not breathing. CPR was initiated by his companions. The woman was breathing and conscious.

Search & Rescue volunteers responded with a helicopter and while volunteers were en route, it was determined that the male skier had passed away. The exact circumstances of the slide event are currently unclear at this time.

Search & Rescue volunteers transported the woman in a helicopter. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The identification of the man has not been released. The family is in the process of being notified.

Teton County Search & Rescue said on Facebook, “This was Wyoming’s second avalanche fatality of the season and the first in the Tetons. TCSAR extends its most sincere condolences to the skier’s family and friends and all those affected by this tragic accident.”