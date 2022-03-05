One Night of Queen event canceled due to travel complications

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Arts Council announced a show scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled.

Due to unforeseen travel circumstances, the One Night of Queen tour will not be held. If you are a ticket holder, The arts council encourages you to call their office at (208) 522-0471 on Monday for refunding options.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council is a private nonprofit organization which owns and operates: ARTitorium on Broadway, The Colonial Theater, and the Willard Arts Center.

The mission of IFAC, in cooperation with other arts organizations, is to educate our community and enrich its quality of life by promoting, advocating, and presenting a broad spectrum of visual and performing arts in eastern Idaho.