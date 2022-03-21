TODAY'S WEATHER
Pet of the Week: Aurelia

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Today’s Pet of the week is Aurelia. She’s a 5-year-old lab mix and is the biggest sweetheart!

Aurelia loves all people and even lived with a cat for some time. She goes great with everyone!

Meet Aurelia and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

