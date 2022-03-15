Pocatello man accused of forging checks reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly deposited two fraudulent business checks into his bank account has reached a plea agreement.

Nathan David James Fraley, 31, was originally charged with two counts of felony forgery, in addition to a persistent violator enhancement.

According to a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Fraley will plead guilty to forgery at a March 14 change of plea hearing. In exchange, one of the forgery charges, and the enhancement will be dismissed.

RELATED | Forgery charges filed against man who cashed two fraudulent checks

Fraley was arrested in November after a local business owner noticed that two of his business checks had been used. He told officers that the checks had been used to withdraw $1,600 and $876.32 respectively.

Officers were able to identify Fraley at the bank where the checks were deposited. He allegedly used his photo ID and deposited both checks into his personal account.

Officers located Fraley at Bannock County Jail, where he had been booked for possession of a controlled substance.

At first, they were not able to speak with Fraley who arrived at the jail incapacitated by drugs. When officers did speak with him, he could not provide an explanation for the checks being deposited into his account without the permission of the check owner.

Charges related to the drug arrest are also included in the plea agreement. Per the agreement, Fraley will plead guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance while another, along with a persistent violator enhancement, will be dismissed.

Fraley has also agreed to pay restitution in the full amount of the fraudulent checks that were deposited.

Following the change of plea hearing, Fraley will be scheduled for sentencing.