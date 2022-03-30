Pocatello man charged with fleeing crash, eluding officers gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A man accused of leaving the scene of a crash and eluding officers has reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

Benjamin Sabas, 57, will plead guilty to a felony charge for eluding officers, according to the agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a misdemeanor charge for leaving the scene of an accident as well as a persistent violator enhancement.

The traffic incident involving Sabas began on the night of Jan. 22.

Pocatello police officers patrolling Yellowstone Avenue attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving at an “excessive rate of speed.” Rather than pulling over, the driver, later identified as Sabas, sped away.

Due to his speeds and erratic driving, officers determined the pursuit was unsafe and discontinued the chase.

During the chase however, one officer did get a look at Sabas, who was connected to the chase when officers found his license plate at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a street sign.

Per the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend any prison sentence be suspended in favor of probation. Sabas will, however, be ordered to pay restitution for all charges, including those that are dismissed.

A change-of-plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.