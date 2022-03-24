Pocatello pair involved in burglary spree sentenced

POCATELLO — A man and woman who reached plea agreements for a string of burglaries have been sentenced to prison and probation respectively.

Both had been charged with felony burglary.

Keith Wyatt Teiberis, 25, received a sentence of three to eight years in prison from 6th District Judge Robert Naftz at a March 14 sentencing hearing. That sentence will run concurrently with separate sentences he received on unrelated charges.

Lacey Rose Jackson, 27, received four years of probation with a suspended four- to eight-year prison sentence.

Teiberis and Jackson were arrested by Pocatello police in July following a weekend burglary spree in which they were accused of stealing an assortment of items from neighbors. Among the items they were accused of stealing were a pair of gardening shears and a lawnmower.

The pair were found a short time after the reported burglary driving a vehicle with fictitious license plates. Officers found the lawnmower reported stolen in the backseat of the vehicle.

In addition to probation, Jackson, who reached a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in January, has been ordered to pay $745.50 in fees and fines.

Teiberis’ plea deal also includes charges related to a 2017 incident, in which he has pleaded guilty to burglary and probation violation. The agreement also includes two additional felony charges of acquiring a stolen bank card and grand theft.

All together, prison sentences of three to eight years, three to five years and three separate two- to five-year sentences will be served concurrently.

Teiberis has also been ordered to pay a grand total of $10,723.28 in fees and fines.