Warrant issued after man accused of attacking woman skips court

POCATELLO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing burglary and stalking charges after he skipped his latest court date.

After failing to appear for a March 7 preliminary hearing, David Jonathan Gunderson, 40, has forfeited his $50,000 bond and is now wanted by authorities.

Gunderson was arrested on Feb. 13 after he allegedly forced his way into the home of a local woman who had a no-contact order against him. The woman was asleep at the time.

Once inside the home, Gunderson destroyed the woman’s cell phone, incurring a misdemeanor charge for intentional destruction of a telephone.

When he was located walking on Yellowstone Avenue a short time later, Gunderson was reportedly combative with officers.

He posted bond on Feb. 18 and had been scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28. But that hearing was rescheduled.

An arrested warrant was issued at the preliminary hearing on March 7.