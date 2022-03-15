Woman with outstanding warrants arrested on burglary charges

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who had several outstanding warrants for her arrest was taken into custody Saturday on burglary charges.

Jamie Nicoletti, 33, is charged with one count of felony burglary and two counts of misdemeanor commercial burglary. She made her initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com Nicoletti was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of 8th Street. Officers were initially in the area for an unrelated traffic stop and saw Nicoletti through the window of a house. They recognized her and tried to make contact.

Clements says Nicoletti refused to come out of the house and tried to hide from officers. She allegedly asked others in the house to lie and tell officers she wasn’t there. She then tried to hide inside the house before officers were finally able to find her, according to Clements.

Police reports show Nicoletti has a previous history of taking items from Home Depot at 2075 South Holmes Avenue. She allegedly took products from store shelves on three separate occasions and the total cost of the items was $1,199.95.

The first instance occurred on Feb. 25, 2021, in which officers say she placed multiple items into a shopping cart before taking them to the returns counter where she showed employees a receipt and got a refund for the items. The total amount was $127.47.

A similar instance occurred on Dec. 6. This time, Nicoletti’s refund amounted to $187.38, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Then on Dec. 14, she again received a refund for items placed in her cart in the amount of $885.10.

In addition to the felony warrant, Nicoletti was arrested for three misdemeanor warrants and cited for resisting and obstructing an officer. She was booked in the Bonneville County Jail.

Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert set her bond at $7,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.

Although Nicoletti is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.