Young man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate a multi-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. A teenage driver from Hazelton succumbed to his injuries.

Investigating troopers say the collision was reported at 7:12 a.m. on westbound I-84 at milepost 184 east of Jerome. The crash involved two semis, a pickup towing a boat, a small sedan and an SUV. After the collision, the westbound lanes of travel were completely blocked.

The driver of the sedan was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old man from Hazelton was deceased on scene.

All involved were wearing seat belts.

Westbound traffic on I-84 was blocked for several hours as troopers and other emergency responders assisted those involved, investigated and worked to clear the scene. Traffic was diverted onto the westbound frontage road or Highway 25. All lanes of travel re-opened at approximately 3:45 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Roadways were snow-covered and icy in the area Wednesday morning. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, ISP troopers responded to 14 crashes, several involving multiple vehicles, and eight crashes on I-84 in or near Jerome County. Two collisions also involved injuries. All crashes remain under investigation.