Bonneville County house fire causes $150,000 in damage

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in Bonneville County Saturday night.

The fire started just before 10:30 p.m. at the 900 block of North Moonstone Drive, according to IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It spread to the attic, kitchen and living room and there was smoke damage throughout the house.

“An RV, vehicle, and an enclosed trailer located in the driveway next to the home were also damaged by the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters,” Hammon says in a news release. “Three individuals were home when the fire started but were able to evacuate safely without injury.”

Damages are estimated at $150,000.

The IFFD Fire Prevention Division is conducting the investigation. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if we get any new information.