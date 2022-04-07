Authorities identify man who died following I-15 crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the three-vehicle collision northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 36 in Bannock County on Tuesday, April 5.

David Michael Radmacher, 45, of California, passed away on April 6.

Next of kin has been notified. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, April 5, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 36, in Bannock County.

A 45-year-old male from San Luis Obisbo, California, was traveling south in the northbound lanes in a 2019 Volkswagen. The Volkswagen struck a small Toyota SUV being driven by a 21-year-old male from Rexburg. The Volkswagen then struck a Ford pickup driven by a 34-year-old male from Idaho Falls.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.