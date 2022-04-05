Blackfoot man accused of sexually assaulting girls multiple times

BLACKFOOT — A man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls multiple times has been charged with seven felonies.

Isaac Olivas, 36, faces five felony charges of rape and two of sexual abuse on a child, according to court records. In one of the rape charges, documents show that the victim was under 16 years old at the time of the alleged attack.

Deputies with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were contacted on Feb. 1 by a woman who told them her 13-year-old daughter had been raped by Olivas, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During a forensic interview, the child told deputies that on several occasions, Olivas would force her to touch his genitals. She said he would then force her to have sex with him.

Asked when she was last attacked by Olivas, the girl told deputies that while she could not recall the exact date she knew it happened in November. According to the affidavit, she said the first encounter she remembered occurred in March 2021.

Deputies spoke with Olivas on Feb. 17. He “adamantly denied doing anything inappropriate or of a sexual nature” to the girl, the affidavit says. Olivas agreed to take a polygraph test and scheduled to do so the following day.

He showed up for his appointment to take the test on Feb. 18 but informed deputies that he would not be doing so.

On Feb. 23, deputies spoke with a 16-year-old who said that she had also been raped and sexually abused by Olivas.

She told deputies the most recent attack occurred on Feb. 14 and added that Olivas had sexually assaulted her when she was as young as nine.

The second victim said she could not recall the exact number of sexual attacks “because she tries not to think about it” but she said she had been raped “a lot,” the affidavit says. She added that Olivas warned her that she would never see her mom again if she told anyone, according to the affidavit.

Deputies received a warrant for Olivas’ arrest on March 24. He was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail, where he is currently being held.

If found guilty, Olivas would face up to life in prison for each of the five rape charges, along with 25 years apiece for the sexual abuse charges. In total, he would face up to $350,000 in fines.

Although Olivas has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in court before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson for arraignment on April 11.