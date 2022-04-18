Bodies of 2 teenage kayakers recovered in Montana lake

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday.

The girl’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said. The boy’s body was located late Monday morning at about the same depth and about a quarter-mile (400 meters) away, KERR-AM reported.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. Their names have not been released.

Swan Lake is surrounded by national forest land and is a popular place for fishing, boating and paddle boarding. The water temperature is currently about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.