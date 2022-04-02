East Idaho Eats Encore: Teton Bagel offers simple, clean, and delicious food

ANNIS — Simple, clean and delicious. Those are the three words that best describe Teton Bagel located inside of a food truck by a farm outside of Rigby.

“All of our bagels are handmade. All of them are from scratch. We get a lot of the ingredients from the farm here (by the food truck), so all the beef comes from the cows,” said Ryan, the owner of Teton Bagel. “Everything is made to order so nothing is precooked, so once you order, we make it. It’s always fresh.”

Ryan said he first began delivering bagels. Then, the food truck started about four months ago off of East Menan Lorenzo Highway. The food truck is black with white lettering and has a bagel on it designed in the shape of the Teton mountains.

Teton Bagel in Annis, outside of Rigby. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com



Teton Bagel serves breakfast and lunch.

One of the most popular items on the menu is called the “Teton Breakfast,” which is on an everything-seasoned bagel. The everything bagel includes sesame, poppyseeds, garlic, onion, salt and sunflower oil. The breakfast bagel has hash browns, eggs, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, avocado and arugula.

The Teton Breakfast. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Another item is the sausage, egg and cheese bagel.

Sausage, egg and cheese bagel. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ryan said he wanted to start up Teton Bagel because there weren’t many options for bagels in the area.

“Rigby doesn’t really have breakfast options besides the gas station, and Rexburg didn’t really have any bagels,” he said.

The idea for Teton Bagel stems, in part, from his mom.

“My mom was a culinary arts teacher when I was growing up, so she taught me how to cook, and I took the recipe from her bread she made, plus some other breakfasts and bagel recipes that I found online, and I mashed them together and came out with these and started delivering and then saved up enough money and built this (food truck),” he said.

Baked bagels. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ryan named one of the menu items after himself. It’s called “Ryan’s Favorite,” and he said it’s super simple. It has bacon, egg and cheese on an asiago cheese bagel.

You can even go simple and get a plain bagel with classic cream cheese.

Plain bagel with classic cream cheese. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We also have garlic cream cheese. In the summertime, we will get fresh huckleberries, and we will have huckleberry and blueberry cream cheese,” Ryan said.

Vegetarian menu items are available every week. Teton Bagel also offers gluten-free items.

Ryan added that Teton Bagel can cater too and has a different menu.

“For catering and other events that we have during the summertime, we will have live music nights, and we’ll do cinnamon bagels, and we also have cinnamon bagel bites that come with the cream cheese frosting on those as well, which is super good,” he said.

Teton Bagel is at 3849 East Menan Lorenzo Highway. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

To check out Teton Bagel’s website, click here. See Teton Bagel’s Facebook page here .