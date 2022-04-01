Idaho Falls Zoo planning fun events throughout Spring 2022

The Idaho Falls Zoo is preparing to open for the 2022 season and planning a whole slate of fun activities and events. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s on tap this spring.

Zoo Community Clean Up Day – April 9

In preparation for Opening Day, I.F. Zoo is inviting the community to come out and help the staff get things tidied up and ready to go. Volunteers should bring leaf rakes, shovels, brooms and wheelbarrows, as well as wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty.

“(Clean Up Day) is a great opportunity for the community to come out and help the zoo with a little spring cleaning,” I.F. Zoo spokeswoman Sunny Katseanes told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s raking leaves, laying down fresh bark and those sorts of things. With seven acres at the zoo and limited staff and having to take care of the animals at the same time, we sometimes don’t have the opportunity to get to all those things.”

Families, school groups and volunteers of all ages are welcome to come pitch in but everyone must fill out a release form (click here). All volunteers under the age of 18 must be part of a group and must turn in a release form completed and signed by a legal guardian. Click here for more details or contact Kathryn Farley at (208) 612-8453 or kfarley@idahofallszoo.com.

Opening Day – April 13

The zoo opens to the public. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Click here for more information about Opening Day.

Earth Day’s Party for the Planet – April 23

This event explores many facets of Earth Day. Kids get into the zoo for $.50 when they bring a canned food item and a paying adult. It’s a chance to not only explore the zoo but also to learn about our environment and how our actions impact our home planet.

“We’re going to have booths throughout the zoo where people can explore some of the concepts of Earth Day,” Katseanes said. “The Department of Environmental Quality is going to be there talking about the Clean Water and Clean Air Acts. We’re going to have information stations throughout the zoo for families. It’s a really fun day for families to come and explore the zoo early in the season.”

Sippin’ Safari Concert Series – The first Friday of the month, May through September

A fundraiser hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, Sippin’ Safari is an all-ages-welcome series of concerts offering good food and drink, as well as live music from local bands.

“Basically, it’s a nice late evening to come into the zoo and listen to some music,” said Katseanes. “We have a really great local band that comes and plays. You can come in, buy a drink, buy some food and explore the zoo on a Friday night.”

Chillin’ at the Zoo – June 18

If you love the zoo and ice cream, this is the event for you! The zoo has partnered with Reed’s Dairy for a fundraising ice cream bash.

“We offer ice cream tasting stations throughout the zoo,” Katseanes said. “People come and explore the zoo as they’re eating wonderful Reed’s Dairy ice cream.”

All proceeds from this and the other zoo fundraisers zoo to the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society in support of projects like the new gift shop and entrance pavilion.

Hawaiian Luau at the Zoo – June 24

This evening of music, food, fire dancing and other merriment is brought to you by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society.

“That’s going to be a family-friendly fundraising event,” said Katseanes. “We’ve only done it one other time but it was so much fun. We’re going to have the Happy Hula Dancers from Utah and some taiko drummers there entertaining people. There will be food and drinks around the zoo. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic so the whole family can come.”

For more details and to buy tickets for upcoming events, visit the Idaho Falls Zoo website.