Man allegedly kicks in door to business because he “did not know where to go”

IDAHO FALLS — A 56-year-old man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail after allegedly kicking in the front door to a business because he “did not know where else to go.”

Aaron Bigknife Sr. from Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was charged with a felony for malicious injury to property and a misdemeanor for unlawful entry.

According to reports, an Idaho Falls police officer responded to D&L Cleaners on 17th Street around 8:40 a.m. on April 16 in regards to a burglary in progress. The owner of the business told police he watched security camera footage and saw Bigknife enter the building around 3:50 a.m. and did not see him exit.

Footage showed Bigknife repeatedly kicking the front glass door until he was able to enter the business.

Bigknife told police that he was walking down the street and the door of the business was open, so he went inside because he was drunk and cold. He said “he did not know where else to go,” the report stated.

The owner estimated the damaged door would cost approximately $1,500 to fix if the frame was not destroyed. If the frame needed to be replaced, it would cost around $3,000, the police report said.

Bigknife is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 29 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.