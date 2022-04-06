Man flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance following crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, April 5, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 36, in Bannock County.

A 45-year-old male from San Luis Obisbo, California, was traveling south in the northbound lanes in a 2019 Volkswagen. The Volkswagen struck a small Toyota SUV being driven by a 21-year-old male from Rexburg. The Volkswagen then struck a Ford pickup driven by a 34-year-old male from Idaho Falls.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.