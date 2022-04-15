Man tased, arrested in Pocatello church sentenced to probation

POCATELLO — A man tased and arrested last May when he refused to leave a church in Pocatello has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Lamar Richard Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance following an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, according to court documents. He was originally charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. The felony was amended and the misdemeanor was dismissed as part of the agreement.

At an April 4 hearing, 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced him to spend three years on felony probation.

Investigative reports show Pocatello Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Caldwell Park on May 19 for a welfare check following calls reporting a man screaming.

Unable to locate the screaming man, responding officers were flagged down by members of an LDS church in the neighborhood. Church-goers informed officers that an unwanted man, later identified as Williams, was inside the church and would not leave.

Williams refused the officers’ orders to leave, and after a scuffle was tased and taken to jail.

In addition to probation, Williams was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service and pay $1,068 in fees and fines.